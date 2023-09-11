‘Utkarsh Bangla’: About 2,000 job seekers from Alipurduar district attend fair

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration initiated a job fair under the Utkarsh Bangla project of the Bengal government in Alipurduar district.



Approximately 2,000 job seekers from across the district gathered at the Falakata Community Hall on Monday for this event.

This kind of a job fair, under the Utkarsh Bangla project by the Bengal government, was held for the first time in the district.

According to the administration, after the fair concludes, starting Tuesday, job applications will also be accepted at the Falakata BDO office for the next seven days.

On Monday, individuals aged between 18 and 30 years applied for various positions. Those selected will primarily undergo a 1,200-hour training in Kolkata and Barasat.

Most job opportunities are expected to be in the construction industry, with additional prospects in science-based technical fields.

The administration also assured that job offer letters will be provided to everyone before the completion of training, contingent on the successful conclusion of specific training programmes.

Several well-known companies have expressed interest, offering job opportunities through this initiative.

On Monday, the Falakata Community Hall was practically overflowing with attendees, including a substantial number of young men and women from the tea belt of Alipurduar district.

The possibility of organising the job fair again in the second phase is contingent on fulfilling the job quotas for the first phase.

The entire event was personally supervised by Falakata BDO, Supratik Majumdar. He stated: “We have received an unprecedented response. India boasts the world’s largest number of employable youth. If we can create employment opportunities for all in a timely manner, we can harness a significant human resource pool. We are optimistic that approximately 2,000 candidates will secure job opportunities, with accommodations, meals, and training provided free-of-charge for them.”