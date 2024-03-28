‘Utilise fine amount for improving green cover around High Court’

Refusing to budge over the additional fine imposed on an unauthorised construction, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner to utilise the fine of Rs 1 lakh of the total amount of Rs 2 lakh for improving the green cover around the High Court.

An application was filed in a pending case seeking the recalling of the order dated March 20 wherein the Court had imposed an additional Rs 1 lakh fine which was supposed to be paid by March 22.

The additional fine was imposed on account of non-payment of the earlier amount of Rs 1 lakh within the specified time.

The petitioner had submitted the initial fine of Rs 1 lakh on March 21. Justice Amrita Sinha refused to recall the order but extended the time limit for payment of Rs 1 lakh till April 4. The municipal commissioner was directed to utilise Rs 1 lakh out of the total amount for improving the green cover around the High Court in Kolkata.

The corporation was further directed to prepare a plan as to how the money would be utilised and place it in court on April 5.

Taking a stricter stance against unauthorised construction following the Garden Reach incident which resulted in the death of 12 people, Justice Sinha had refused to extend the time for payment of cost imposed on a petitioner seeking regularisation of an unauthorised construction.

“The court cannot keep its eyes shut. The persons involved with unauthorised constructions should be given a good lesson so that unauthorised construction can be curbed to some extent,” Justice Sinha had observed.

Earlier, a lawyer had approached Justice Sinha’s bench seeking to be heard on a demolition order passed wherein the concerned party was not made a party

to the case.

During the mention, Justice Sinha had refused to interfere and stated: “Court is not giving you any leave in any demolition matters…Let human lives be saved.”