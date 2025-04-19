Using ‘Didir Dut’ App, TMC launches year-long voter verification drive

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started its year-long voter verification drive with the help of an App, “Didir Dut” (messenger of Didi) that helps in real-time verification and geo-tagging.

Due to the help of the “Didir Dut” App, the party workers will be able to submit reports much faster without any hiccups. BLA2 employees on the basis of their survey are updating the voter list.

Training has been imparted in various districts to carry out the voter verification drive. More than 80,000 booths across the state will be brought under this campaign. One of the main purposes of the move is to remove the fake voters from the list. BLA2 employees will update the current voter lists by carrying out a door-to-door survey. With the help of the App, geo-tagging and other facilities will be available so that the people on the ground level who will be carrying out the drive will easily be able to report it to the officials. Panchayat electoral roll supervisors, ward electoral roll supervisors, block electoral roll supervisors and town electoral roll verification supervisors have already been appointed and training has been started.

Trinamool Congress leaders scrutinised the electoral rolls amid allegations of voter list manipulation by the BJP ahead of next year’s Assembly polls in Bengal.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in February accused the BJP of tampering with the electoral rolls with the “support of the Election Commission” by adding fake voters from other states, a charge denied by the saffron party. Banerjee alleged that the BJP had used similar tactics in previous elections in Delhi and Maharashtra. Trinamool Congress had recently urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to suspend its recently proposed process of linking Voter ID cards (EPICs) with Aadhaar numbers until the concerns surrounding it are addressed. A memorandum was submitted to the ECI. Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on February 27 had raised alarm over large-scale voter ID card duplication, calling it a serious threat to electoral integrity.