Using car bearing police stickers, youth kidnapped & beaten; 5 held

Siliguri: A youth was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and his family was subjected to a ransom demand by individuals using a car bearing police stickers. The police have arrested five people in connection with the incident, including a contractual driver of a police vehicle from Bagdogra Police Station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mukesh Roy, Ramzan Ali, Kishore Thakur, Sudhir Roy and Birendra Roy. Among them, Mukesh Roy, is the contractual driver attached to the Bagdogra Police Station and is accused of repeatedly using police vehicles for personal purposes.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of June 16, around 1 am. According to reports, Nishant Roy, a resident of Putimari, was returning home from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital when he accidentally broke the side mirror of the vehicle which had a police sticker. Allegedly, the occupants of the car who were not police personnel, were reportedly intoxicated at the time, abducted Nishant from the area and took him away in the same vehicle.

After searching frantically throughout the night, Nishant’s family members approached the Bagdogra Police Station at around 2 am. They were reportedly confronted by Mukesh Roy, who demanded Rs 1 lakh in compensation for the broken side mirror. Shockingly, Nishant’s family claimed they could hear his cries from within the police station premises, indicating he was being held and tortured inside.

Nishant was detained for the entire night and was released the following day on a personal bond. Severely injured, he was admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with deep wounds and bruises on his hands, back and other parts of his body. Following a written complaint submitted by Nishant’s family on Wednesday night, Bagdogra police promptly arrested the five accused. They have been booked under IPC sections 117(2), 137(2), 308/3(5), 34 and have been produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday. Further investigation is going on.