‘Use of mobile phones could lead to exam cancellation for upto 3 yrs’

Kolkata: Students caught using mobile phones or similar electronic devices during the upcoming Madhyamik (Secondary) examinations may face punishment of having their exams cancelled for up to three years, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced.

A senior official of WBBSE clarified that this provision for cancellation, which can last up to three years, is already stipulated in the rules for students marked ‘Reported Against’ (RA). “It is not just limited to mobile phone use. Any form of malpractice, including cheating, can lead to an RA mark. Depending on the severity of the offence, the cancellation could extend for up to three years,” the official explained. Although the rule itself is not new, Board sources revealed that authorities are now considering applying the maximum punishment for students found with mobile phones during the exams. The final decision will be made by the Board of Discipline, after assessing the degree of offences.

Last year, a significant number of students were found in possession of mobile phones during the exams, leading to the immediate cancellation of their exams for that year. A total of 46 students had their entire exams cancelled. The Madhyamik examinations, 2025, is set to begin on February 10 and will continue till February 22. As in previous years, the Board has taken stringent measures to ensure a fair examination process. Examination centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras and secured with boundary walls, with inspections planned to ensure everything is in order.

In addition, each question paper will feature a unique serial number embedded in a code, printed at various locations on the paper. Students will be required to write the serial number of their question paper on their answer sheets, a step intended to trace any leaks and identify the perpetrators of malpractice.