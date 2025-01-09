Use of CM’s photo in ‘fake’ advt sparks political outrage

BALURGHAT: A “fake advertisement”, comprising the photograph of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has sparked a political uproar.

The South Dinajpur district unit of the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Tuesday evening, alleging that a fraudulent advertisement is circulating on social media, falsely promising interest-free loans of Rs 40,000 for women.

Led by district general secretary Mofizuddin Miyan, Trinamool leaders, including women’s wing president Snehlata Hembram, submitted the complaint.

Miyan said: “We came across this false advertisement using our leader Mamata Banerjee’s photo on social media.

It is a baseless attempt to mislead the public.

We demand strict action against those responsible.”

The advertisement, reportedly posted through a mobile application, claims to provide interest-free loans for women, using the Chief Minister’s image to gain credibility. Upon clicking the app, users are allegedly directed to fraudulent sites. The incident has caused a stir in political circles.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, DSP Headquarters of Balurghat Vikram Prasad stated: “A written complaint has been filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station and the probe has been initiated. However, no arrests have been made yet.”

Miyan alleged that the scam is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the party’s reputation.

He said that women are being particularly targeted with promises of financial aid.

Police are actively investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the culprits.