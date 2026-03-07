US-Iran conflict: Actress Subhashree Ganguly & son return from Dubai

KOLKATA: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly rushed to embrace her toddler daughter Yalini the moment she returned to Kolkata on Friday with her six-year-old son Yuvaan from Dubai, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf following the US-Iran conflict that disrupted travel across the region. Director and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty was present at the Kolkata airport to receive them. Subhashree and her son had been stranded in Dubai since Saturday.

The actress had travelled there for a brief holiday with Yuvaan, but soon after their arrival, the US-Iran conflict escalated, severely affecting flight operations across the Middle East and disrupting global travel.

The mother and son were originally scheduled to return on Thursday, but their flight was cancelled due to the situation. After days of uncertainty, they finally managed to return to Kolkata on Friday, travelling from Dubai via Mumbai.

After landing, Subhashree appeared visibly relieved on seeing Raj and their daughter waiting for them at the airport, a feeling that Raj also shared after days of worry.

“I can’t describe the ordeal, it was scary. I’m thankful for everyone’s good wishes that helped us return safely from such a situation,” said Subhashree, the mother of two, at the Kolkata airport.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s wife, his daughter Priyadarshini, and granddaughter, who had been stranded in Madinah, have also returned safely.