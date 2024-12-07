US Consulate Kolkata presents ‘Native Jazz Quartet’ in city

Kolkata: After performing at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, Native Jazz Quartet performed at the Calcutta School of Music in Kolkata. The welcome remark was given by American centre Deputy Director Juan Clar.

The Native Jazz Quartet is a hard-swinging and high energy performance act based on the swing/bebop tradition, using only native/folk melodies in their arrangements. The goal of this new quartet is to grow the Native Jazz movement and to attract a national and international audience of all ages. The Native Jazz Quartet is a band with members from diverse origin and an exciting new message that turns performances into cultural stories and standing ovations. The members are Delbert Dale Anderson (Trumpet Artist), Edward William Littledield II (Percussionist ), Michael Bartholomew Glynn (Double Bass Player) and Reuel Vallester Lubag (Pianist/ Drummer).