US Consulate Kolkata launches 3-day entrepreneurship workshop

The U.S. Consulate General Kolkata and KIIT-Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) launched a 3-day long advanced workshop under the aegis of the Regional Startup Network (RSN) project, for its second cohort, showcasing a dedication to catalysing innovation and fostering entrepreneurship across the Indo-Pacific region.

Seventeen start-ups from India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh participated in the workshop hosted at the American Center in Kolkata. U.S. Consul, General Melinda Pavek said: “As we embark on the third phase of the Regional Startup Network program, I am deeply impressed by the relentless dedication and drive of innovation and entrepreneurship present here.” She added, “This workshop serves as a pivotal platform empowering startups from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh with essential skills and networks vital for their advancement in diverse industries. It reflects our collective commitment of the U.S. Consulate and implementing partners KIIT-Technology Business Incubator towards fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Indo-Pacific region, nurturing talent, and fostering innovation for a prosperous future.”

This initiative is focused to celebrate, inspire, and accelerate high-growth entrepreneurship throughout the region. The RSN program’s advanced workshop underscores a significant collaborative effort aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering growth across the Indo-Pacific. Through workshops, networking, and knowledge-sharing opportunities, this project aims to equip startups with the tools necessary to thrive in their respective industries.