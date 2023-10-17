US Consul General participates in Puja rituals in city

KOLKATA: Melinda Pavek, the US Consul General in Kolkata, got into the spirit of Durga Puja at Ahiritola Sarbojonin Durgotsav.



She took part in sacred rituals like applying ‘aalta’ to the Goddess’ feet and placing a ‘trishul’ in her hands. Pavek also joined in the Dhunuchi dance, embracing the festive atmosphere wholeheartedly.

This was the first time Pavek was participating in Durga Puja rituals, and she was overjoyed. “It’s very special for me to be part of the rituals. This is something I have not done in the past,” she said and added, “Goddess Durga has true power in her eyes and also kindness... power comes from the heart, it comes from kindness. She signifies the importance of diversity, inclusion, respect, and passion.”

This year’s theme for Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity is “Avinashwar” i.e. the one who does not perish. The pandal takes inspiration from the grand Somnath Temple in Gujarat and is adorned with the 108 names of Shiva along with Shiva’s hymns.