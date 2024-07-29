US Consul General opens relocated visa application centre

Kolkata: Inaugurating a relocated Visa Application Center (VAC) in Kolkata, the US Consul General, Melinda Pavek said this year more than 1.8 million travellers from India are expected to travel to the United States.



The relocated VAC is located at Pataka House (4th Floor), 57B, Mirza Ghalib Street, Taltala, and became operational on July 28, 2024. The facility replaces the center in Jasmine Tower which was closed effective July 27, 2024.

“Our relationship with India is important and facilitating people-to-people connections is at its core,” Consul General Pavek said. “Our nations recognise the immense potential in collaborating across critical and emerging sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and space exploration. Streamlined visa processes and facilities that prioritize efficiency and transparency facilitate these collaborations, empowering Indians and Americans to explore new ventures and partnerships. This year, we anticipate more than 1.8 million travellers from India will travel to the United States, further growing the ties between our nations,” she said.

Jeffrey Miles, Visa Coordinator for the U.S. Mission in India, highlighted the increase in interest in travelling to the United States while praising the work of consular officials across the country as they worked to reduce wait times. “As we celebrate the opening of this newly relocated facility, I am reminded of the remarkable achievements in the past year by our consular staff throughout India,” he said.

“In 2023 alone, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India processed a record-breaking 1.4 million U.S. visas. This includes over 700,000 visitor visas, demonstrating the immense interest in travel and cultural exchange between India and the United States,” he added. The updated VAC in Kolkata will nearly double the number of intake windows to speed up processing times for customers. It has a larger and more spacious facility. Bathrooms and processing windows were built with wheelchair accessibility in mind. Dedicated staff would assist applicants throughout the process while bilingual signage in English and Bengali will help

guide applicants.

The newly relocated VAC is a testament to this commitment and a significant addition to the consulate’s resources, read a statement.