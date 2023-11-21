U.S. audit, tax & advisory firm opens office in Kolkata

Kolkata: KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, opened its newest KPMG Global Delivery Center (KGDC) office in Kolkata and has significant growth plans by 2025.



KGDC now employs more than 3,300 professionals across four locations in India — Bengaluru, Kochi, Gurugram,

and Kolkata.

A statement read that given the talent pool available in the city, Kolkata is vital to the growth strategy of KPMG as they plan to strengthen their service offerings and create aspirational job opportunities. The team presently has over 250 professionals in Kolkata and has significant growth plans (to double by FY25). The state-of-the-art Kolkata office is equipped to cater to the needs of a growing hybrid workforce, with plenty of collaboration areas and fit-for-purpose tools and technology.

“KPMG is thrilled and fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated team of professionals working in new ways across India to effectively scale our capabilities through centers of excellence,” said Tim Walsh, KPMG U.S. National Managing Partner - Audit Operations, adding: “The professionals in Kolkata are joining a team of individuals developing critical skills that support the audit today and the more data-driven audit we are driving towards.”

Partho Bandopadhyay, managing director, KPMG Global Delivery Center added: “This is exciting as we are a diverse and talented team connected by a common purpose, working in new ways to create opportunities for all.”

KGDC is an indirectly controlled subsidiary of KPMG LLP and provides Audit & Assurance support, Audit Technology and Risk Management services to KPMG U.S., LLP and are integral to the firm’s strategy to deliver audit services in accordance with KPMG standards enhance innovation, build scalability, and grow globally.

The professionals at KPMG Global Delivery Center offices are critical to the firm’s ability to further standardise, centralise and automate more audit work to enhance quality and provide KPMG’s engagement teams the time needed to focus on areas of higher risk.