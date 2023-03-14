‘Urge to return jobs as per law; don’t make youth fall victim to political vendetta’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the judiciary to take stern action against the culprits who were the masterminds behind the recruitment scam and also to return employment to the victims as per the provision of the law.



She said that many school teachers who have lost their job are committing suicide giving a major blow to his/her family members.

Banerjee was addressing a programme organised by the Alipore Bar Council to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Rishi Aurobindo Ghosh. She inaugurated a bust of Ghosh.

“I have committed no mistake knowingly. After we came to power, we did not take away the employment of the CPI(M) cadres. Some political parties who do not have the power to give employment to the youths are trying to cancel the employment of the people. These people have families to look after. How will they run their families after losing jobs? I would urge them to return jobs as per the provision of the law so that they do not become victims of political vendetta,” said Banerjee.

Citing an old verdict of former justice Ashoke Ganguly, Banerjee said: “I can remember an old verdict given by former justice Ganguly during the

Left Front regime where he urged to rectify errors and not to cancel employment. Employments of 3,000-4,000 are being cancelled. If some people at the grassroots

level are culprits, take action against them. All are not Trinamool cadres. If possible, give another chance to the victims to take an examination. I am pained to see youths committing suicide.”

Banerjee also accused some political parties for the incidents.

She said: “I heard two people committed suicide in Jalpaiguri on Monday. Youths are committing suicide every now and then. It fills my heart with pain. Some parties are acting for their benefit. Please don’t bring a bad name to our state government and snatch away the bread and butter from these youths,” Banerjee stated.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday announced Swasthay Sathi facilities for lawyers as well. She also said that the state has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the development of Alipore Court and said that the upward limit of appellate cases would be elevated up to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1.5 lakh for the lawyers at Alipore Court.

Banerjee said that her government is eager to shift the Aurobindo Ghosh Museum from the court area to the Alipore Correctional Home Museum complex if the court allows it.