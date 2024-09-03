Urge everyone at AITC not to speak ill of anyone from med fraternity or civil society: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a significant move on Monday urged the public representatives from across the party lines to be more humble and sympathetic amid the current situation in the state when the entire civil society has been holding rallies demanding justice to the family members of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim.



Banerjee had earlier supported the “fair and justified demands by the protesting doctors and asked the state to ensure basic safety and security of citizens”.

His remarks become more significant as they come in the backdrop of some party men making statements about the protests.

On Monday Banerjee urged his party men not to say any ill about the members of the civil society or junior doctors who are holding the protest rallies.

“Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY”, Banerjee said in a post on X.

He further added: “Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves— This is what sets West Bengal apart from other BJP-ruled states.”

He also pointed out that his party Trinamool Congress wholeheartedly fought against the “bulldozer model” and oppression tactics of politics. He said that Bengal must stand united in the fight for getting justice. He once again highlighted the need for an urgent time-bound anti-rape law.

“We have wholeheartedly fought against the BULLDOZER MODEL AND OPPRESSION TACTICS of politics. Now is the time for constructive actions to ensure such horrific incidents are not repeated. Bengal must stand united in this fight and not stop until the perpetrators are punished and an *ANTI-RAPE Time Bound law is enacted by both the states and Union government,” Banerjee said on X.

From the very first day, Banerjee had focused on advocating meaningful reforms that would deliver justice to the victims, rather than getting caught up in the usual whataboutery and political posturing.

He had also urged the state governments across India to push the Union government for a comprehensive anti-rape law at the earliest, which is the need of the hour.

He had also presented data showing how 900 incidents of rape occurred over a span of 10 days across the country.

Calling for a thorough revamp and a serious reassessment of the current structure, Banerjee had stressed the urgent need for an anti-rape law that addresses the pressing demands of the time.

He also wants the state government to get done with the shackles of the existing ‘laggard system’ that is not helping the cause at a time when both the party and the state government are facing the heat.

He had even called for “encounter or capital punishment for rapists who doesn’t deserve a place in this society”.