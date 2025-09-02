Urdu Academy postpones event amid opposition to Javed Akhtar’s inclusion

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Urdu Academy has postponed its four-day annual festival to celebrate ‘Urdu in Hindi cinema’ after Islamic group Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Wahyain Foundation opposed the decision of hosting poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar in the programme.

The event, titled ‘Urdu in Hindi Cinema’, was set to run from August 31 to September 3, in Kolkata, celebrating the rich contributions of Urdu to Indian cinema through discussions, poetry recitations and cultural performances. Javed Akhtar, the celebrated screenwriter, lyricist and poet, was invited as the chief guest to preside over a key mushaira on September 1. West Bengal Urdu Academy Secretary Nuzhat Zainab, secretary of the West Bengal Urdu Academy said: “Due to some unavoidable circumstances, the event has to be postponed. The programme will be held later.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind warned of “democratic protests” similar to those against Taslima Nasreen in 2007, if the programme was not withdrawn.

Javed Akhtar is known for his contributions to the Urdu language through his poetry, lyrics and dialogues written for famous Bollywood films for decades, but he is often seen publicly referring to himself as an atheist, which these groups oppose, sources said.

Sources in the state government were wary of escalating tension and so the decision of cancellation of the programme was taken by the West Bengal Urdu Academy. Akhtar has publicly identified as an atheist,and has embraced secular humanism. He calls himself a “cultural Muslim”.