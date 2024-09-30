Urbanisation to discrimination, Durga Puja 2024 pandals showcase varied themes

KOLKATA: From the pressing issues of urban development in Kolkata, particularly the rise of high-rise buildings that have transformed the city's skyline, to the ongoing evolution of the city while remaining true to its roots and identity, Durga Puja has consistently addressed socially relevant themes. This year, the festival also serves as a powerful platform for statements against discrimination and advocates for a more equitable society. As the celebrations continue, Durga Puja reminds us to reflect on important social issues.



Take, for example, Bhowanipur 75 Palli, which is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee year. Their theme this year is ‘Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy.’ The mandap, designed by artist Shivshankar Das, showcases a rustic aesthetic using eco-friendly materials like iron and asbestos sheets. Meanwhile, artist Sanatan Dinda’s Durga idol beautifully merges tradition with modernity.

“Our theme captures the essence of our love for Kolkata, a city that has witnessed countless transformations yet remains a cherished part of our identity. This year, we aim to blend tradition with modernity, reflecting how Kolkata continues to evolve while staying true to its roots,” said Subir Das, club secretary. A portion of the donations collected during Durga Puja is used for various social initiatives, including health check-ups and awareness programmes on socio-economic issues. The committee also distributes clothing to the underprivileged and educational kits to children in need.

The Young Boys Club Puja, located near Tara Chand Dutta Street, attracts a large crowd as well. In their 55th year, their theme, ‘Ek Tukdo Aakash,’ sheds light on the important issues surrounding urban development in Kolkata, particularly the rise of high-rise buildings that have changed the city’s skyline and obscured its natural beauty. “Our theme serves as a reminder of the beauty we are losing in the face of relentless development and encourages us all to reflect on the spaces we inhabit,” said Rakesh Singh, chief organiser of the Young Boys Club. Artist Souvik Kali aims to give pandal hoppers an immersive experience by creating an environment that resembles a dense cluster of urban flats. Using bamboo, wood, and iron, the mandap will showcase urbanisation, while cement and brick will highlight the contrast between tradition and modernity. The idol, designed by artist Parimal Pal, will reflect the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. Hazra Park Durga Puja celebrates its 82nd year with the theme ‘Suddhi,’ which reminds us that while progress has been made, the fight for equality continues. Organised primarily by the Dalit community, the puja showcases the power of collective action. “This year’s theme is a powerful statement against discrimination and a reminder of the progress we’ve made in building a more equitable society,” said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee.