Urban forests to be created in Jalpaiguri to enhance greenery

Jalpaiguri: To make Jalpaiguri city greener, the department of Parks and Gardens of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division is set to create urban forests.



Initially, this project will begin in two colleges and the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home within the district. Urban forests will be developed in other colleges in the future. The work on the Central Correctional Home and two colleges is scheduled to start at the end of November.

According to departmental sources, the State Forest department aims to enhance greenery in major cities in North Bengal, prompting the launch of this initiative. This endeavour will not be limited to Jalpaiguri but will also extend to cities such as Siliguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar.

Initially, the project will encompass Jalpaiguri Ananda Chandra College, Parimal Mitra Smriti Mahavidyalaya, Malbazar, and the Central Correctional Home in the district. In total, an urban forest covering 5.428 hectares of land will be created.

The Forest department will be responsible for 2.711 hectares in Parimal Mitra Smriti Mahavidyalaya, 1.553 hectares in Anand Chandra College, and 1.164 hectares in the Central Correctional Home. The estimated cost for this project is Rs 21.6 lakh.

Ayan Ghosh, Divisional Forest Officer for the Parks and Gardens department (North), explained: “Urban forests will be established in these colleges, with the inclusion of medicinal plants and various fruit and flower trees. The department will provide a watering system also. The tendering process for the project is already complete and work will commence once we receive the necessary approvals from higher authorities.”

Dr Debashis Das, Principal of Anand Chandra College, stated: “The department has conducted a site visit to the college for this project as it aligns with their criteria. This urban forest will not only benefit the environment but also enhance the aesthetics of

the college.”