UPSC returns Bengal DGP panel, asks state to seek SC clarification

Kolkata: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has returned the West Bengal government’s panel for appointing the Director General of Police (DGP), instructing the state to seek clarification from the Supreme Court.

This has led to an administrative impasse as DGP Rajeev Kumar’s tenure ends on January 31.

The UPSC cited an “abnormal and unexplained delay” in the appointment process, violating Supreme Court guidelines set in the Prakash Singh case.

The panel was submitted nearly 18 months late. The Attorney General found no provision for condoning the delay, warning it could deny eligible officers a fair chance, and advised approaching the Supreme Court.