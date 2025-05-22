UPSC exam: Metro services to start at 7 am on Sunday

Kolkata: To facilitate smooth travel for candidates appearing in the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025, Kolkata Metro will begin operations on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) earlier than usual on Sunday, May 25.

Metro services on this corridor will commence at 7 am instead of the regular 9 am start. A total of 138 services, 69 in each direction, will operate throughout the day, up from the usual 130. According to Metro authorities, trains will run at 30-minute intervals between 7 am and 9 am in both Up and Down directions.

The first trains will depart from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Noapara to Kavi Subhash at 7 am.

The first service from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will begin at 7:20 am. The timings of the last services from terminal stations will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, services on the Green Line’s Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch will operate as usual. However, consistent with regular Sunday operations, there will be no services on the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, the Purple Line (Joka-Majherhat), and the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay).