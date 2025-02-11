UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024: Siliguri resident secures top rank

Siliguri: Joydeep Roy, a resident of Siliguri has clinched the top rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024, bringing immense honour to the city. His outstanding achievement in one of the toughest examinations has made him a source of inspiration for aspiring candidates across the country.

Joydeep, a resident of Ward 42 in Siliguri, pursued his early education at Siliguri Boys’ High School before and then went to Jadavpur University in Kolkata for higher studies. Later, he further honed his academic excellence at IIT Bombay, ultimately preparing for the UPSC examination.“It was my dream to crack the examination but the position was unexpected. I am very happy but I have to work harder to achieve my future goals,” said Joydeep.

With this achievement, Joydeep is set to join the Geological Survey of India (GSI) as a scientist, contributing to crucial research and advancements in the field of geosciences.

Addressing UPSC aspirants, Joydeep shared a message about perseverance. “There comes a time when you lose patience while preparing for the exam but you should not lose hope. You have to correct your mistakes and start preparing again,” he advised.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb expressed his admiration for Joydeep’s accomplishment, stating: “His success will leave a lasting impact on fundamental research not only in the state and country but also at the global level.”

Deb also felicitated him for his success. Along with Joydeep, another resident of Siliguri named Souvik Saha, ranked 7th in the same examination. He is a resident of Hakimpara.