Uprooted tree leaves teenager dead, four others injured

A teenager, Dhananjay Singha (17 years), died and four others were injured when a tree fell during a football match in Hanshkhoya, under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. On Tuesday, many people had gathered to see the final match of a football competition. They were sitting on the branches of the trees next to the field. Suddenly, a tree got uprooted resulting in many getting injured. They were rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) where Dhananjay succumbed to his injuries. The other four are admitted at the NBMCH.