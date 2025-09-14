‘Uprising of 1942’: Balurghat Diwas observed with solemnity and pride

BALURGHAT: The ‘Balurghat Diwas’ was observed on Sunday with solemnity and pride to honour the historic uprising of 1942, when local freedom fighters etched their names in the ‘Quit India Movement’ against British rule. The day served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the people of South Dinajpur who stood fearlessly against colonial oppression.

To mark the occasion, a programme was organised at the South Dinajpur Administrative Complex, where Chintamoni Biha, Sabhadhipati of the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, hoisted the national flag. People in large numbers attended the programme.

Balurghat Diwas recalls the brave incident of September 14, 1942. On that day, in response to Mahatma Gandhi’s clarion call, freedom fighters of Balurghat assembled at Dangi village under the leadership of Saroj Ranjan Chattopadhyay and his associates. With unflinching determination, they marched towards Balurghat town, blockaded government establishments and set fire to the court, post office and other administrative offices. Their most audacious act came at the Treasury Building — the then administrative headquarters — where they pulled down the Union Jack and hoisted the Indian national flag. For three days, Balurghat experienced the taste of freedom before the British army marched in, reasserted control and unleashed severe repression through mass arrests and brutalities.

To mark this defiant episode, Balurghat Diwas has been observed every year on September 14 under the initiative of the Balurghat Diwas Celebration Committee.

The programme began with floral tributes at the martyr’s memorial in Dangi and at the historic Treasury Building premises, followed by the flag hoisting and cultural programmes.

Subhas Chaki, secretary of the Balurghat Diwas Celebration Committee, stated: “This day reminds us of the courage and sacrifice of Balurghat’s freedom fighters who dared to challenge the mighty British rule. It is our duty to preserve their legacy and pass on the message of patriotism to the younger generation.”

Committee’s president Pijush Kanti Deb said: “Balurghat Diwas is not merely a commemoration, it is a celebration of our people’s resilience. The tricolour that first flew here in 1942 is a timeless emblem of unity, sacrifice, and national pride.”