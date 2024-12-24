Upper Primary teachers recruitment: Another 1,971 get recommendation letters

Kolkata: The second phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level concluded on Monday, with 1,971 waitlisted candidates among 2,595 called to receive their recommendation letters.

This brings the total number of candidates who secured jobs after a decade-long wait to 8,651, up from 6,680 following the first phase.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) conducted the second phase of counselling from December 17 to 23 to fill the remaining vacancies from the first phase.

An official from the WBSSC confirmed that of the 2,595 candidates called, 624 either did not attend or declined the recommendation letters, which translates to a 24 per cent opt-out rate. The upper primary panel, which included both the merit and waiting lists, originally comprised 13,966 candidates.

In the first phase of counselling, held on November 27, 8,749 merit-listed candidates were called, and 6,680 received recommendation letters. However, 23.64 per cent of the invited candidates (around 2,069) either chose not to attend or declined the offer.

With the second phase now concluded, 11,344 candidates have been covered, leaving just 2,622 waitlisted candidates from the panel.

“We will conduct the third phase of counselling after assessing the remaining vacancies following the completion of the second phase,” said an official of WBSSC.