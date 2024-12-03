Upper Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase of counselling likely in Dec

Kolkata: The second phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at upper primary level in state-aided and sponsored schools is expected to start in the third week of December, according to Siddhartha Majumder, chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The first phase, completed on 27 November, saw 6,680 candidates receiving recommendation letters out of the 8,749 merit-listed candidates who were called for counselling. However, 2,069 candidates did not attend or declined to accept the recommendation letters, translating to an approximate 23.64 per cent who opted out. The upper primary panel consists of 13,966 candidates, including both merit-listed individuals and those on the waiting list. Following the completion of the first phase, 5,217 waitlisted candidates remain.

Sushanta Ghosh, president of the Paschim Banga Upper Primary Chakriparthi Mancha, has stressed the need for the counselling process to be completed quickly. “The salary increment will be impacted if candidates join after 31 December. That’s why we want the counselling to be completed soon so the candidates can join before this year ends,” he stated.

WBSSC is also addressing issues faced by some candidates in joining their respective schools. Problems have arisen due to the expired terms of school managing committees, which complicate the joining process as the heads of institutions issue joining letters based on decisions made in managing committee meetings.

Majumder mentioned: “We have informed the state School Education department about the issues, and they have promised to look into the matter.” Sources from the department have indicated that appointing administrators is being considered for schools without active managing committees to ensure the joining process proceeds smoothly.