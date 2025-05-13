Upper Primary teacher counselling on May 14

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will hold the sixth phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level on May 14. A total of 72 candidates from the waiting list have been called in this round, leaving 1,410 still awaiting appointment.

The counselling process is being carried out in compliance with a Calcutta High Court order dated August 28, 2024. The Division Bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee had directed the Commission to recommend 14,052 candidates, who had appeared in the personality test, for 14,339 available posts. The Supreme Court later upheld this order.

The Commission published the final merit and waiting list comprising 13,966 candidates on September 26, 2024. The first phase of counselling began on October 3, and over five rounds, 12,482 candidates participated, with 9,488 receiving recommendations.

However, delays after the fifth phase, held on April 8, triggered fresh legal challenges, with waitlisted candidates accusing WBSSC of non-compliance. On April 29, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court expressed strong displeasure at the Commission’s inaction, warning WBSSC Chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar of possible contempt proceedings.

Although WBSSC’s counsel cited logistical challenges, including mismatches between available vacancies and candidates’ categories, as reasons for the delay, the court rejected the explanation and ordered the Commission to comply without excuses. The next hearing is scheduled for May 16.