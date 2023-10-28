Upper primary counselling to be held from November 6

Kolkata: After Calcutta High Court’s (HC) nod to the conducting of counselling process for the upper primary recruitment, the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) will begin the much awaited process from November 6 to December 2.



Calling it a positive and a right step, the Commission official said that the call letters for the same will be issued after the reopening of the office on October 30. It will take a day or two to upload it on the Commission’s website, from where the candidates will be able to download it. However, it’s just a step and the entire matter is still subjudice.

The Commission had notified of the schedule for the counselling of successful candidates as in the provisional panel of first SLST, 2016 for recruitment of Assistant Teachers (Upper Primary) in state government aided and sponsored schools (except Hill region).

Although, the Commission had specified that counselling does not mean right to appointment.

According to an official, the candidates may appear for counselling and choose a school but the outcome of the case will decide the further process.

“It is hereby made clear that participation of the candidates for the counselling shall not create any equity in their favour. It is further made clear that no recommendation based on the counselling shall be issued on the date of counselling and is subject to approval of the Hon’ble Court,” the Commission stated in their notice.

With regards to the case, the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar directed: “The Commission shall make it clear, before counselling starts, that participation in the counselling process by any of the candidates on the basis of the panel prepared, shall not create any equity in their favour.”

They further added: “We further make it clear that there shall not be any recommendation based on the counselling.”

Advocates appearing on behalf of some of the appellants had expressed reservation with regard to steps intended to be adopted by the Commission as they apprehend that in this process, the Commission would try to legalise the names of the persons to be recommended for appointment from list prepared by the Central Commission.

“However, to alley such apprehension and fear, we make it clear that the participation of any of the candidates for counselling for the First State Level Selection Test shall not create any equity in their favour and it would be on their own risk,” the Court had observed.