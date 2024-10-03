Upper Primary counselling begins

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) commenced the counselling process for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the Upper Primary Level in state-run schools on Thursday. Candidates, hopeful of securing a job after a decade-long wait, participated in the counselling and received their final recommendation letters.



However, the absentee rate was notably high. Out of 144 candidates called for Pure Science subject in Hindi, English, Telugu and Urdu mediums, 41 were absent. WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumder commented: “The number of absentees was quite high. Today, 102 candidates received their recommendation letters. One candidate was put on hold due to category-related issues and the rest were absent.” This trend of high absenteeism was also observed in the previous counselling session, where the average absentee rate was around 10 per cent This time, nearly 30 per cent of candidates were absent on the first day.

Despite the long wait, candidates are optimistic about a different outcome this time. “Ten years of my career have been wasted. I have given interviews twice and participated in another counselling process. But this time, I believe we will get the job as the order has been given by the court,” said Aradhana Choudhury, a hopeful candidate.

Allegedly, there are many incorrect vacancies in the list published by the commission. Sushanta Ghosh, an upper primary candidate, stated: “There were many wrong vacancies last time. Many posts were reserved for Scheduled Castes and were found later. The addresses of 680 schools in Birbhum district were incorrect. We want to be relieved from this complication this time.”

In response, the WBSSC stated: “We upload the vacancies as we receive them from the school Education department. There were some incorrect vacancies previously, and this time also there are many wrong vacancies. Based on the feedback we are receiving, we are sending those to the department for corrections.”

The WBSSC is conducting the upper primary teachers’ recruitment in compliance with a High Court order dated August 28. The next counselling session is scheduled for October 4, and it will resume after the Puja vacation on October 24.