UPI-powered bus ticketing launched on Yatri Sathi App

Kolkata: The state Transport department has introduced digital bus ticket booking services for buses operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) through its Yatri Sathi App, developed by the IT&E department. The new system was officially launched on Friday by the state Transport Minister, Snehasis Chakraborty.

Currently available as a pilot project for 12 routes connecting Kolkata Airport, the new feature enables passengers to book bus tickets digitally via the Yatri Sathi App. Users can select their desired route, pay via UPI and receive a QR code ticket, which bus conductors will validate using Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). The service will be extended across the entire WBTC network in Kolkata soon.

Chakraborty said: “People now use digital payment methods even for everyday purchases, like buying fish at the market. This new system will ensure a seamless ticket booking experience for passengers.” The service allows users to book up to six tickets at a time, valid for 30 minutes from the time of purchase.

The Transport department is also working on integrating real-time bus tracking into the Yatri Sathi App. This feature, expected to launch within three months, will allow passengers to track the location of buses, including private ones. A WhatsApp chatbot will also be introduced to provide bus details.

An official explained that once a bus conductor scans a QR code provided to them, the bus will be added to the real-time tracking system. Cooperation from both government and private bus drivers will be key for the system’s success. Also, data about routes, time tables of private buses is crucial for this new feature.

In addition, digital LED boards will be installed at bus stands across Kolkata and areas connecting to the city to display real-time information on buses. “Through these digital LED boards, passengers will get to know when their bus will arrive and how far it is,” explained Chakraborty.

The Yatri Sathi app, which offers zero-commission cab rides directly from drivers to passengers, has already gained popularity in the city. Since its launch, it has facilitated over 60.98 lakh trips and generated earnings of Rs.166 crore for its over 70,000 registered drivers. The app now boasts about 27.61 lakh users and has recorded over 3.19 crore searches.