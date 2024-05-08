UPI-based ticketing system to be introduced in Green Line

Kolkata: The Metro Railway has started trial of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based ticketing system at Sealdah Metro Station from Tuesday. Once the trial is completed, the system will be implemented in the East-West Metro Corridor (Green Line).



According to Metro staff, the shortage of currency notes and coins at Metro counters used to lead to a problem in the ticketing system. This, according to the staff, will reduce with the introduction of the UPI-based ticketing system, which has gained popularity amongst the users. Many auto rickshaws in the city have also started installing UPI QR codes to facilitate a smoother payment system.

For the introduction of this ticketing system, the Metro Railway authorities have taken help from State Bank of India and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy conducted the trial of this ticketing system at Sealdah Metro station on Tuesday.

Principal Chief Operations Manager of Metro Railway Saumitra Biswas conceptualised this system in Kolkata Metro and played the leading role in its implementation. In order to avail this facility, commuters will have to tell the destination station name and scan the QR Code displayed on the Dual Display Board at the ticket counters and make the payment.

After receiving the payment, QR Code Based paper tickets will be generated. Commuters will also be able to recharge their Smart Cards with the help of this system.

After successful implementation of this ticketing system in Green Line, this facility will be extended in Blue Line, Purple Line and Orange Line as well.

Necessary arrangements for implementing this facility in these Corridors are being made, Metro Railway authorities stated.