Upgraded Malda Town Station to showcase culture & tourism of dist

Malda: The local history, culture and heritage of the historical Malda district will be given importance while upgrading the Malda Town Station into an Amrit Bharat Station. The passengers will be able to know about the district from the station once the work is done.



The work of modernisation of Malda Town Station has started at a cost of Rs 43 crore under the Amrit Bharat project. The work is going on at a fast pace and the Railways is hopeful to complete the rest of the work except the footover bridge by April.

Vikas Choubey, Divisional Railway Manager of Malda Division, said: ‘’Beautification and greening is being taken care of. If the local history is highlighted in the beautification, it will be attractive to the tourists. Keeping that in mind, the Railways is showcasing the tourism in the district. “

The beautification of the station reflects the rich history of the district, especially the history of Gour Empire. Tourists and archaeologists are attracted to Malda district for this. Images of Gour landmarks like Barasona Masjid, Feroze Minar, Dakhil Darwaza are being projected from the inner walls of Malda Town Station to the waiting rooms. When the work is completed, it will give a virtual tour of the relics of Malda. Further, mango and silk, the two economic crops of Malda, will also be displayed at the station. Gambhira, Malda’s own folk artform, will also be highlighted.

A modernised waiting lounge equipped with a cafeteria will be set up. A 12-meter-wide footbridge is being constructed inside the station for smoother transport from one platform to another. Entrance and exit points have completely been separated to avoid traffic congestion.