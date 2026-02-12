‘Upgrade infrastructure’: Bengal tourism to tap ‘destination wedding market’

Kolkata: The Tourism Department has decided to tap the growing destination wedding market by integrating related facilities in select properties under its aegis.



The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (WBTDCL), the nodal agency of the department, operates 40 properties across the state.

“We need to upgrade infrastructure at our tourism properties for destination weddings. This includes banquet halls, honeymoon suites and refurbished rooms. We are integrating these amenities and hope to roll them out from the upcoming winter wedding season by the end of the year,” said Barun Ray, additional chief secretary of the Tourism department, at the

Stakeholders Conference 2026 on ‘Shaping the Future of Tourism in West Bengal’.

The department believes its properties in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Digha and Purulia have strong potential to attract destination weddings. “We will target the middle-class Bengali segment and keep rates budget-friendly,” Ray added.

Industry representatives said large weddings are already taking place in Bengal, with hotels offering integrated facilities under one roof. “Weddings are now full-scale events. If all rituals can be held at a single venue, it becomes hassle-free for clients and planners,” said a leading hotelier at the conference. Tourism minister Indranil Sen invited suggestions from stakeholders and assured administrative support in shaping tourism’s future roadmap.

Debjit Dutta, Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, West Bengal chapter, urged formation of a West Bengal Tourism Promotion Board to promote ‘Experience-led Responsible Travel’ with a 2030 vision to meet evolving industry demands. Jamling Tenzing, chairman of the Adventure Tourism Sub-Committee, sought an adventure sports training centre to produce skilled instructors. “There is immense potential for hiking, river rafting, paragliding and mountain biking, but safety must come first,” he said.

Ray noted that activities like hiking, hot air ballooning and trekking could be expanded with proper safeguards.

He said the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute offers specialised mountaineering training and that a smaller facility exists at Salt Lake Stadium, adding that more such centres would be explored.