Upgradation works underway at Alipurduar Dist Hospital

alipurduar/BALURGHAT: After being ranked 8th in the state under the Kayakalpa scheme, Alipurduar District Hospital is all set to undergo a makeover.



Under the Kayakalpa scheme, Alipurduar District Hospital ranked 8th out of 1053 hospitals of the state, scoring 86.43 per cent.

The hospital is also planning to participate in the National Quality Assurance Standard programme. Various upgradation works are currently underway at the hospital.

Suman Kanjilal, the Chairperson of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Alipurduar District Hospital, stated: “For the first time, Alipurduar District Hospital has achieved the 8th rank. Our aim is to be among the top 3.”

“Alipurduar hospital received a significant score in all six sectors. Unfortunately, in the eco-friendly sector, the hospital received only 68 per cent, which we need to improve,” he added.

“Following the Kayakalpa achievement, Alipurduar Hospital is planning to participate in the National Quality Assurance Standard for Hospitals (NQAS) programme.

The NQAS is organised into eight “Areas of Concern”: Service Provision, Patient Rights, Inputs, Support Services, Clinical Care, Infection Control, Quality Management, and Outcome.

The assessment will be conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. If Alipurduar Hospital meets the qualifications and fulfills all the parameters, it will receive Rs 5 crore for improving the facilities for the 3 consecutive years,” stated Kanjilal.

Additionally, several development works are underway at Alipurduar District Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state.

The construction of a COVID-19 ward of 100 beds at a cost of Rs 16 crore is in progress along with the establishment of a critical care unit of 50 beds worth Rs 17 crore. Furthermore, several state-of-the art medical equipment worth Rs 8 crore will be set up at Alipurduar District Hospital. Meanwhile, Balurghat District Hospital stood first in the Kayakalp (Sushree) competition in the district hospital category. It has been recognised for its dedicated efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, high standards of hygiene, sanitation and infection control.