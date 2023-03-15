Upgradation works of NJP Rly Station in full swing

The Railway Ministry has formulated upgradation or modernisation plans of stations on Indian Railways under various developmental schemes. Among the 204 stations identified, New Jalpaiguri station under NF Railway has also been identified to be upgraded with world class features for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities. Works for the upgradation have already been started. Demolishing work of the old structures including front retail areas and offices etc. in main station building has started.

The foundation work of the Arrival 1 terminal is going on in full swing. The work for Arrival 2 and departure terminal will start soon. UTS cum PRS counters have been shifted to a new location at Ramnagar Colony Road near the Rest House of Railway Electrification.

The station will have modern amenities like large covered parking area, among other facilities.