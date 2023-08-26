Upcoming ITC’s Infotech Park at Rajarhat-New Town likely to generate 5K jobs in phase-I

Kolkata: At a time when the Bengal government has aimed to set up a Silicon Valley IT hub, the upcoming campus of ITC’s Infotech Park at Rajarhat New Town is expected to generate employment opportunities and take Bengal a notch higher in its race to become the country’s destination for information technology.



It is learnt that ITC Infotech currently has its sole software development centre and BPO unit at the ‘ITC Infotech Park’ in Bangalore.

The 36-acre campus currently has a team of about 1200 knowledge workers. Against such a backdrop, the Kolkata centre will evolve as the largest unit for the company in terms of human resource employment. It is learnt that once it comes up, it may general 5000 jobs just in the first phase.

The project is located at Rajarhat-New Town, Kolkata. The area is being developed by HIDCO and segmented into multiple action areas.

As per available information from sources, the site area of the project is 48000sqm while the built-up area is 132004sqm.

It was learnt that it will have landscaped terrace gardens along with open spaces and sports facilities for employees.

Recently, state Cabinet minister Babul Supriyo, who is in charge of the Information and Technology and Electronics department, shared that the Larsen & Toubro Infotech - Mindtree IT & Es Park project which is to come up in the Bengal Silicon Valley, New Town has started and will hire about 20000 professionals in days to come.

Also, in Rajarhat, IT giant Infosys took a lease of 42000 sq ft at Mani Casadona and Concentrix took space of 45000 sq ft at DLF IT Park-I.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often mentioned that the youth of Bengal must get all the opportunities here so that they do not have to go outside looking for jobs. With the IT sector being one of the leading employment generators, the state government hopes that this Silicon Valley project will yield fruit in days to come.

Real estate market experts think that 2023 will see a robust supply of office space in the city, especially the prime submarkets of Salt Lake Sector-V and Rajarhat, which will exceed the pre-Covid period levels.

It is expected that the total upcoming supply during 2023-25 will be 3.91 million square feet, a survey report claimed.