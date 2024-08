JALPAIGURI: A man from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Ashish Kumar Yadav, was arrested in connection with the recent shooting at police officers in Jalpaiguri’s Dinbazar. Brought to Jalpaiguri on Wednesday, Yadav, a Gorakhpur resident, has been remanded in custody for 14 days. The arrest followed a review of CCTV footage, according to Inspector-in-Charge Sanjay Dutt.