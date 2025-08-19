UP man dies in Madhyamgram blast

Kolkata: Tension spread in Madhyamgram area after a youth was killed in an explosion that had taken place near the railway station late on Sunday night.

According to sources, the blast occurred around 1 am in front of Madhyamgram High School, under the Madhyamgram flyover. Shortly after, a police patrolling van passing through the spot noticed a man lying injured. On approaching, the man—identified as Sachhidananda Mishra from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh—requested them to take him to the hospital.

He was admitted to Barasat District Hospital, following which a police team, accompanied by senior officials of Barasat Police District and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), began an investigation. However, no traces of any bomb were found at the site. Mishra later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

During a search of a partially burnt bag carried by Mishra, police reportedly recovered a damaged mobile charger, an electronic gadget, some garments and a wallet.

Police sources said the seized device is suspected to be a low-intensity explosive that can be assembled with materials easily available in the market.

As the deceased, Mishra, was ITI-trained, he reportedly had the technical skills to prepare such circuits. Investigators have also come across a possible angle involving his relationship with a woman. Barasat Police District Superintendent of Police Pratiksha Jharkhariya said forensic experts have visited the spot, collected samples, and examined the device recovered from Mishra’s bag. Police further learnt that Mishra, who previously worked at a glass factory in Haryana, had returned to Bengal around April–May this year. “We have registered a case under the necessary sections as per the law. An investigation is being carried out. We are waiting for the forensic report to ascertain the cause of the explosion,” said SP.

Meanwhile, State Food minister and local MLA Rathin Ghosh visited the spot and said: “It is for the police to investigate who did this and with what intent. But there is no doubt that the act was aimed at disturbing the peace of Madhyamgram and creating fear.”