UP govt not releasing correct death toll in Maha Kumbh stampede, alleges Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not releasing the correct death toll in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which officially resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries last month.

Addressing a Press conference after the presentation of the state Budget in the state Assembly, Banerjee criticised the authorities in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly downplaying the tragedy of January 30. “So many people died in the Maha Kumbh incident, but they are not releasing the correct death toll. They created such hype about the event, yet there were no proper arrangements made at the venue,”

she said. According to news reporrts, the CM also highlighted that the bodies of Bengal residents who died in the stampede were sent back without proper documentation, making it difficult for their families to receive compensation.

“We conducted post-mortem examinations to ensure that the families could get death certificates,” Banerjee added.

The Chief Minister also criticised the “VIP culture” during the Maha Kumbh, stating that she avoids the holy dip to prevent inconvenience to the common people.

“Before creating hype, one should ensure proper control,” she said, referring to the “lack of safety measures” at the event.

Banerjee also pointed out that despite the tragedy, no probe panel was sent there by the central government, unlike in Bengal where committees were dispatched following local incidents.

“How many committees were sent following the Maha Kumbh case?” she asked.