‘Unwelcome Diwali gift from PM Modi’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for hiking the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders.

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 101 across the country. The new price comes into effect from November 1.

Trinamool Congress in its post on X (formerly Twitter) said: “An unwelcome “Diwali gift” from PM @narendramodi to the nation! In yet another blow to the common man’s already burdened pocket, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 100 to nearly Rs 2000.”

“This comes on the heels of a previous Rs 209 increase in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders just a month ago. Modi hai, toh Mehangai hai!” the ruling party in Bengal further stated.

Last month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 209 while in September, it was cut by Rs 158. The latest price hike comes against the backdrop of rising concerns about energy prices owing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In other major cities, the price for the commercial cylinder is Rs 1,943 in Kolkata, Rs 1,785 in Mumbai, Rs 1,914.50 in Bengaluru, and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai.

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday also attacked the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that utter lawlessness has been prevailing in that state. “Anarchy and lawlessness prevails in @BJP4India-led Uttar Pradesh! In the Panwari area of Mahoba, a cop was attacked and beaten by an unruly mob when he and his team tried to mediate a protest over the death of a 13-year-old boy who was run over by a bus. After the police made arrests, two of the accused, while being taken away to the station in a police van, tried to escape and even snatched the service weapon of one of the cops.”

Trinamool Congress also called the incident consequences of a complete breakdown of law and order. “Who is responsible for this complete breakdown of law and order in the state?” Trinamool Congress posted on X.