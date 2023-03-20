‘Untimely rainfall benefits ‘bodo paddy’ & vegetable cultivation in S Dinajpur’

BALURGHAT: Untimely rain over the past 48 hours has helped crop farming, including bodo paddy cultivation, in South Dinajpur district.



Agricultural scientists feel that the first heavy rains of the season have benefited the crop farming covering all eight blocks of this district.According to the scientists who are involved in agricultural sectors, this untimely rain has been very helpful especially in vegetables, crops and bodo paddy cultivation. After a long period of heavy rains, the soil of the district accumulates a good amount of sap which is beneficial for the crop, said agricultural scientists. Agricultural scientist Siddiqul Islam said that this rainfall may, however, cause damage to those farmers who have not yet brought home potatoes from the land.