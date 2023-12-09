Untimely rain: Agri Min takes stock of situation

Kolkata: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at Nabanna to take stock of the situation of agriculture activities in the backdrop of untimely rain on Wednesday and Thursday in different parts of the state.



According to sources in the department, farmers who had sown potato seeds in the last 12 days might not get good yield, as the seeds are expected to get rotten.

Water has accumulated in some agricultural lands where potato seeds were sown recently and paddy was kept after cutting.

“Majority of the farmers are covered under crop insurance so we will be taking measures so that those whose crops have been damaged are benefited from it,” Chattopadhyay said.

There may be a tendency of increase in the potato price citing damage in cultivation but department officials said that such a situation should not arise as the damage has not been much. “The task force will see to it that potato price does not rise indiscriminately in the market,” the minister added.

Cultivation of other crops will not be affected due to this untimely rain. In fact their cultivation will be better because of it, a senior department official said.