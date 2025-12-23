Untainted teachers seek extension to defer return to previous jobs

Kolkata: A section of untainted teachers appointed through the 2016 recruitment process has sought an extension of the deadline to return to their previous government jobs after the Supreme Court allowed them to continue in their existing posts till August 31, 2026.

In April, the Supreme Court scrapped the panel of around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through the 2016 selection process but permitted untainted teachers to remain in service till December 31, 2025. The judgment also allowed untainted candidates who had earlier served in government departments or autonomous bodies to apply to rejoin their previous posts.

Following the verdict, several teachers applied to return to their former services. Many have already rejoined as primary, secondary or higher secondary teachers, madrasa teachers, or non-teaching staff. In several cases, appointment letters fixed December 31—the earlier deadline for remaining in 2016 posts—as the final date for joining, particularly for those reverting to primary schools. The situation changed after the Supreme Court, in an order dated December 18, extended the continuation of service of untainted teachers in their 2016 posts till August 31, 2026. This prompted those who had opted to return to their earlier services to seek permission to defer rejoining and remain in their current positions during the extended period.

Pintu Bera, an assistant teacher of Classes IX–X at Khalseuli High School in Jhargram, who received an appointment letter to rejoin as a primary teacher in Purulia, has sought such an extension. He said a change of service at this stage could lead to breaks in service, loss of experience, and pay-related complications.

Bera submitted a representation at Bikash Bhawan on Monday, requesting that his rejoining date be aligned with the court-extended tenure.

Some teachers said they have already appeared for interviews for the ongoing recruitment of assistant teachers for Classes XI–XII, while others are awaiting verification for Classes IX–X. They argued that returning to previous posts only to shift again if selected through the current recruitment process could complicate service records. Teachers’ organisations have backed the demand. Ananda Handa, general secretary of the Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association, said the state should align rejoining deadlines with the Supreme Court’s extension. In a separate representation, the Sikshanuragi Aikya Mancha urged the authorities to allow similar relief until the ongoing recruitment process is completed.

A senior School Education Department official said the demand was justified but clarified that any relief would have to be examined by the respective appointing authorities on a case-by-case basis, with no scope for a blanket extension.

However, some teachers who have already rejoined their former services said they would have preferred to continue in their 2016 posts but are now uncertain about switching services again.