‘Untainted’ reinstated teachers to retain pre-2016 IDs, informs Education dept

Kolkata: The state School Education department has issued a notification stating that “untainted” teachers who have rejoined their previous posts will retain the employee identification numbers they held before 2016, discarding the IDs created under the 2016 recruitment cycle to avoid further legal complications.

The notification, issued by the commissioner of school education on Monday, instructs district inspectors of schools (DI) and District Primary School Councils (DPSC) to send proposals to activate the employee profiles that existed in the Utsashree or iOSMS portal during the teachers’ previous tenure after due verification. These IDs must be revived for release of salaries. The IDs generated under the disputed 2016 recruitment cycle have been instructed to be stopped.

Officials have been told to compile and send statements carrying details, including the employee’s name, designation, existing and previous IDs, PAN, school, UDISE code, circle or subdivision and district. Once the earlier ID is activated at the school where the teacher last served, the profile may be transferred if the current posting requires it.

A separate order of December 5 directs district inspectors to refix the pay of all reinstated teachers, citing the Supreme Court’s April 3 judgment. The department has reminded officials that seniority and entitlements, including increments, must be protected, though no wages will be paid for the period served under the disputed appointments.

Department sources said that retaining only the pre-2016 IDs would streamline administration and reduce legal risks. Sangita Saha, one of the reinstated teachers, said restoring the earlier ID would remove uncertainty and help preserve continuity of service.