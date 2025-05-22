Unsuccessful HS students get chance to restart under sem sys

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced a one-time opportunity for students who were unsuccessful or did not appear in this year’s Higher Secondary (HS) examinations to restart their academic journey under the new semester-based curriculum, starting from the 2025-26 academic session.

According to a notification issued by the Council on Wednesday, students who had passed Class XI under the old annual system but failed or missed the HS exam this year will be allowed to re-enrol in Class XI. This provision, available only for the upcoming session, also gives them the flexibility to change their stream or subjects. “This is a one-time provision in the best interest of students. It will not be extended or considered a precedent in future,” a Council official said.

To avail of this opportunity, eligible students must surrender their existing registration certificates or admit cards to their respective institutions. The re-registration process will be conducted online through the Council’s portal between June 2 and 30.