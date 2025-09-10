Unsafe food practices: Awareness drive launched in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A special two-day awareness campaign has been launched in Alipurduar by the District Consumer Affairs department in collaboration with the Alipurduar Municipality to curb unsafe food practices. The drive aims to raise public awareness about the reckless use of newspapers for serving food at street stalls, the sale of adulterated food containing harmful chemicals and the use of non-permitted colours in food items.

The campaign commenced on Tuesday at Madhob More on BF Road, with authorities inspecting food quality and kitchen hygiene at various eateries across the town. During the raids, they spotted multiple irregularities. Packaged food items were being sold without indicating manufacturing or expiry dates and harmful artificial colours were being used in certain dishes. Many kitchens were found unhygienic, and most food items were served wrapped in newspapers or other printed papers.

Shweta Majumdar, Assistant Director of the District Consumer Affairs Department, said: “During our two-day operation, we observed that most shops are serving food wrapped in newspapers. We have cautioned the vendors and explained the health risks involved. Ink in printed newspapers contains metals and chemicals that can be hazardous to human health. We have issued warnings and informed them that continued violations may result in fines.”

The authorities emphasised that the awareness drive particularly targets vendors from disadvantaged sections, aiming to educate them about safe food handling practices while protecting consumer health.