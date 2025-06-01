Unrest over burning of meat-laden vehicle: VHP calls for 24-hr strike; seven arrested for vandalism

Siliguri: A wave of unrest has swept across Matigara in Siliguri following an incident involving the burning of a meat-laden vehicle near the Balason Bridge. The situation escalated rapidly with allegations of assault, vandalism at Patiramjyot area prompting the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to call for a 24-hour strike across the city on Monday.

The chaos began on Friday morning when a group of individuals, including some members of Bajrang Dal, allegedly intercepted a vehicle carrying meat. Eyewitnesses claim that a man and a woman inside the vehicle were harassed by the crowd and the driver was physically assaulted before the vehicle was set ablaze. The situation intensified further when Bajrang Dal accused the police of unjustly arresting three of its workers in connection with the arson, alleging that the real culprits remain free. The arrested individuals have been remanded to police custody for three days.

Adding to the turmoil, a house in the Tumbajot area of Matigara was reportedly attacked on Saturday morning. Residents alleged that miscreants vandalised the home and physically assaulted three family members, including a woman. The incident triggered protests and road blockades by Bajrang Dal members and others.

During the chaos, Raju Bista, the MP of Darjeeling and Anandamoy Barman, the MLA of Matigara-Naxalbari visited the troubled site and met with protesters, demanding strict action and accusing the police of partiality. MP Bista further called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency, criticising the local police’s handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, Matigara police have arrested seven individuals involved in connection with vandalism of the house on Saturday night. Biswa Chand Thakur, the DCP, said: “The incident stems from a dispute between two groups. The investigation is ongoing and all aspects are being thoroughly examined.”

Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri urged citizens to remain calm and avoid being misled. “The state government does not support any bandh. This was a group conflict and rumors are only worsening the situation. Law will take its course,” he said.