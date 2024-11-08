Unpredictable winters and online shopping boom: Bhutia Market sees decline in footfall

Kolkata: Bhutia Market, a popular winter shopping destination in Kolkata, has seen a noticeable decline in foot traffic due to two main factors: the growing trend of online shopping and unpredictable seasonal changes. Every winter, stalls selling woolen garments start to appear at Wellington Square, a market that has been a quintessential part of Kolkata’s winter experience for years. The market is typically open from November to February and draws shoppers looking for cozy, traditional winter wear.

The vendors at these stalls come from various regions such as Darjeeling, Shimla, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and even Bhutan and they set up shop in the area for the duration of the winter months. Some of these sellers have been coming to this market for generations. The stalls open early at 8 am and remain open until around 8:30 pm to 9 pm. While bargaining used to be a common practice, the market has transitioned into a fixed-price system in recent years. Despite this change, the friendly smiles and warmth of the shopkeepers have remained unchanged.

Jinpa Bhutia, a vendor from Himachal Pradesh, shared that for the past 20 years, he has travelled to Kolkata each winter to sell woolen garments. He explained that the market used to be much busier before the pandemic, but now it has seen a sharp decline in business. “The market was very different before COVID, but now it’s hard to make a profit,” he said.

Similarly, a woman vendor reflected on how the market has changed over the years. “When I was younger, I saw a lot of activity in the market, but now, due to erratic winters and the rise of online shopping, fewer customers are visiting.

People prefer to buy everything online instead of coming to our shops,” she noted. Dolma Shirin, who comes from Bhutan every year, echoed similar concerns, saying, “We have plenty of wool and clothes in our stores, but the business is not as good as it used to be. Online stores are taking over and we’re struggling to make a profit.”

Anabil Tamang, another vendor from Bhutan, added that while some customers express interest in coming to the market, they often never show up. “When I first joined my father’s business, things were different. We had regular customers, but now, it’s mostly tourists who visit us during this season,” he said, expressing frustration that the local customer base is dwindling.

The shift in shopping habits, coupled with unpredictable weather patterns, has made it increasingly difficult for these small, traditional winter markets to sustain their business, leaving many vendors feeling the pressure. Despite the challenges, the resilience and hospitality of these shopkeepers continue to be a heartening feature of Kolkata’s winter culture.