Unprecedented power reforms in Haryana in last 8 yrs: Khattar

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that unprecedented power reforms have been carried out in Haryana in the last 8 years; which have garnered appreciation from Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh and have also been studied by the Central government team.



As a result of this, the focus has been on reducing the line losses and today the line losses have come down to 13.43 percent; which used to be 25 to 30 percent in the previous governments. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure regular power supply to the consumers.

Giving relief to the consumers, the state government has not made any change in the electricity rates. The Chief Minister said that the power tariffs are decided by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission and not the government. The Commission has also issued the orders for electricity rates for the year 2023-2024, which has been posted on its website. He said that today the number of electricity consumers of all categories is more than 76 lakh.

The Chief Minister said it has been a great example of power management, that despite the less availability of electricity many times; the state government provided complete electricity to the consumers.

The Chief Minister said that the government has provided relief to the electricity consumers and has not increased the tariffs. He said that during the year 2022-2023, in category one, Rs 2 per unit was charged from zero to 50 units; while Rs 2.50 was charged from 51 to 100 units.

In category two, Rs 2.75 was charged from 0 to 150 units, Rs 5.25 from 150 to 250 units, Rs 6.30 from 251 to 500 units and Rs 7.10 from 501 to 800 units. This year also there has been no change in the fixed rates of category one and two of domestic consumers.