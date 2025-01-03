Unpaid wages for 2 months: Sanitation workers commence indefinite strike

BALURGHAT: Temporary sanitation workers at Balurghat District Hospital, employed under a contractor agency, have initiated an indefinite strike from Friday, citing non-payment of wages for the past two months.

The workers alleged that despite repeated appeals, their salaries remain unpaid, forcing them to halt all housekeeping operations. Adding to the crisis, security staff employed under the same contractor agency have threatened to join the strike starting Monday if their pending wages are not disbursed.

With sanitation workers ceasing operations, hospital services are likely to face significant disruptions.

Krishnendu Bikas Bag, superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital, acknowledged the issue. He explained: “The contractor agency’s bills submitted to the treasury have not been cleared on time, leading to this problem. The matter will be reported to the district administration and the Health department for immediate resolution.”