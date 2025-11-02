‘Unpaid wage, bonus’: Police complaint filed against Debpara Tea Estate mgmt

Jalpaiguri: The Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union has lodged a formal complaint against the management of Debpara Tea Estate in the Dooars, accusing it of failing to pay workers’ wages and Puja bonuses. On Sunday, nearly a thousand tea workers accompanied union leaders to Banarhat Police Station, where a written complaint was filed by Sanjay Kujur, the union’s central committee vice-president.

The Debpara Tea Estate, employing around 1,900 workers, has been reeling under tension since the Durga Puja festival. Workers allege that wages have remained unpaid for weeks, leading to near-total work stoppages. In protest, they have organized demonstrations and sit-ins demanding their dues. Matters escalated on Friday when workers began an indefinite hunger strike at the garden gate, prompting Kujur to intervene and persuade them to withdraw the strike temporarily.

District Deputy Labour Commissioner Shubhagata Gupta confirmed, “A tripartite meeting has been convened on Monday to discuss the issues concerning Debpara Tea Estate.”

Workers allege that the crisis extends beyond unpaid wages. “Three weeks’ wages are pending, and salaries of staff members are also overdue,” said Gauri Shil, a tea worker. “Even though deductions are made for provident funds, they aren’t deposited. Retired employees haven’t received their gratuity, there’s no medical facility for us, and no school bus for our children. On top of that, 20% of this year’s Puja bonus is still unpaid. That’s why we went to the police.”

Union leader Sanjay Kujur warned that the situation cannot continue indefinitely. “If the management fails to clear the dues and operate the garden properly after Monday’s meeting, we will demand that a new owner be brought in,” he said. The Debpara Tea Estate is a member of the Indian Tea Association (ITA). ITA adviser Amitanshu Chakraborty confirmed that the management will attend Monday’s meeting.