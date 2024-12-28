Unpaid debt: Miscreants attempt to set patient on fire

Raiganj: Chaos erupted at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district when miscreants attempted to set a patient, Surojit Das, on fire near the male surgical ward. The victim narrowly escaped and police have detained two suspects, Prakash Halder and Ramprashad Das, in connection with the incident.

Surojit Das, a carpenter and resident of Subashganj in Raiganj, was reportedly assaulted on Thursday evening by the accused. The altercation stemmed from an unpaid debt of Rs 75,000 owed by Prakash Halder for wooden doors purchased months ago. According to Surojit, when he demanded his money, Prakash and Ramprashad attacked him, with Ramprashad’s daughter allegedly striking him on the head with bricks. Severely injured, Surojit was admitted to Raiganj Medical College, where a CT scan confirmed head trauma. However, as he was moving to the surgical ward, the accused reportedly poured petrol on him and threatened to set him ablaze. Surojit managed to flee the scene and immediately informed the police.

Chhotan Das, Surojit’s uncle, revealed that a petrol-filled bottle left behind by the culprits was recovered from the hospital premises, causing panic among patients and staff in the male surgical ward. The incident has sparked tension on the hospital premises, with locals demanding strict action against the accused, who are reportedly car drivers by profession.While Biswasroy Sarkar, officer in-charge of Raiganj Police Station,

was unavailable for comment, another police official confirmed that the suspects are in custody and being interrogated. The investigation is ongoing.